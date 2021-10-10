Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully masked look at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian celebrates hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ with an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Kardashian wore pointed-toe heels within her catsuit—a recent signature of Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, as well as Kardashian herself. The pair featured sharp pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The hybrid footwear created a fully monochrome effect, making the KKW Beauty founder’s look streamlined and sharp.

Kim Kardashian celebrates hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ with an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Monochrome outfits have been trending this year, due to their ease and sharp appearance. The styling hack incorporates matching clothing, footwear and accessories in the same colors or prints for a streamlined look. Kardashian is the latest star to wear the style; in recent weeks, celebrities like Megan Fox, Jordyn Woods and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted in single-tone outfits as well.

Kim Kardashian celebrates hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ with an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has a long track record of bold outfits to her name, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with monochromatic or complementary outfits from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

