Kim Kardashian Preps for ‘SNL’ in Chain Dress Over Bodysuit With Knife Boots

By Tara Larson
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian posted to her Instagram account on Thursday to promote her upcoming appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The media personality captioned the photo, “2 more sleeps @nbcsnl.” She is hosting the legendary comedy show, which surprised many. In her post, she wore a twist on her latest signature style, which consisted of a black Balenciaga bodysuit with a chain dress overlay. She added black latex gloves and black sunglasses.

Leading up to the Met Gala this year, where Kim wore the infamous Balenciaga look, she began putting her bold dresses and pants on the shelves and instead started working with the brand and its creative director Demna Gvasalia for a series of outfits created with the same skin-tight fabric.

Kardashian finished off her look with a pair of Balenciaga’s Knife boots. The signature silhouette from the brand features a sock-style fit and a pointed toe. The silhouette also comes set atop a 3.25-inch heel, and you can find similar pairs retailing for $950 at MyTheresa.

When it comes to her personal style, this fit is just one of many wild combinations in the reality TV personality‘s closet. Kardashian still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta, and of course, Balenciaga.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian also made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty world through a mix of ventures. She founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019. Additionally, the reality television personality also created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too.

SIZE INFO Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up.
