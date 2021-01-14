Kim Kardashian Models Her Skims Shapewear With the Coziest Socks Before Her Hosiery Line Debut

To end her Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian shared a full Skims ensemble in nothing but a monochrome shapewear set and matching socks.

The fashion entrepreneur wore one of the brand’s bralettes in the Oynx colorway. This garment appears to be the now sold-out Hosiery Bralette, which is unavailable in all shades at the moment. The label’s Body Basics Wide-Neck Bralette offers a similar aesthetic with its medium-width straps and minimalist silhouette. It retails for $36 and is available for purchase on skims.com. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member teamed it with a pair of the Skims high-rise shorts, which appear to be the brand’s High-Waisted Bonded Short in the same Oynx colorway. This smoothing shapewear piece retails for $98 and is available for purchase on skims.com.

In lieu of shoes or indoor-appropriate Skims Slide slippers, the KKW Beauty founder completed the look with a pair of black crew-length socks. While Skims does not seem to be offering a range of socks at the moment, there is a good reason to believe this new product category could be launching soon.

Watch on FN

This undergarment-meets-loungewear-inspired ensemble comes on the heels of the company’s Hosiery line debut, which Kardashian has teased throughout this past week. The brand launched its assortment of tights and other hosiery solution products today.

On Jan 12., the social media personality revealed an exclusive preview of the soon-to-be-released tights. She styled the brand’s Hosiery Bralette in Oynx with the Nude Support Tights in the same colorway. They are available via the waitlist on Skims.com.

It would be no surprise if the look was worn under her monochromatic head-to-toe leather ensemble from yesterday that teamed several of this season’s buzziest trends. On Jan. 13, she wore an Acne Studios Leather Puffer jacket in the rusty brown colorway and a pair of Mowaloa leather pants from its spring 2020 collection in a coordinating hue. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with Christian Lacroix gold cross earrings and a Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry Twisted Box Bag and completed the look with a pair of Yeezy Season 6 Python-Embossed boots in the brown colorway.

The reality television star frequently selects various types of silhouettes from the Kanye West-founded label, from their boots to sneakers and sandals. When she is not wearing a pair of Yeezy footwear, she often chooses shoes from designers including Amina Muaddi, Balmain, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta.

Embrace this season’s hottest neutral hue, and try out these similar croc-embossed boot options below.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Miista Marcelle Croc-Embossed Boots, $218 (from $435).

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Schutz Diasy Boots, $161 (from $268).

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Sam Edelman Croc-Embossed Boots, $150 (from $250).

Click through this gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s most risk-taking styles over the years.