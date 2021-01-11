Kim Kardashian Models Sheer Tights & a Classic Bralette to Introduce Skims Hosiery

Kim Kardashian is expanding her Skims shapewear label once more to include a whole new line: hosiery.

The brand’s founder took to Instagram today to share the news of the inaugural Skims Hosiery collection which launches on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Skims.com. Building excitement around the designs, Kim herself modeled the unreleased sheer $42 Support Tights with a matching black $36 bralette from the upcoming drop.

“We’re changing the game and launching gravity defying tights and hoisery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape,” explained the media personality in her caption.

Last week, Kim proved once more why she is the best model for her own Skims line. The shapewear brand’s creator appeared on the label’s Instagram page posing in its newest selection of bodysuits. In one image from the photoshoot, Kim selected the Essential T-Shirt bodysuit in a classic white colorway; the design retails for $72 at Skims.com.

To bring the piece to the next level, the media personality slipped on the boldest thigh-high boots in a sleek metallic silver colorway. The design came complete with a slouchy appeal atop a pointed-toe silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Watch on FN

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim Kardashian favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Flip through the gallery to find even more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking looks over the years.