Kim Kardashian Elevates Her Stitched BodyCon Dress in the Wildest Fire-Flame Heels

Kim Kardashian’s latest pair of heels was not one to be missed.

The media personality debuted a wild set of Prada wedges to accent her form-fitting dress on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to show off the look for her over 200 million followers. The sheer and exposed stitched dress came in a neutral tone, accented with orange detailing; coming from Danish brand Kerne.Milk, the design retails on pre-sale for $240.

The real kicker of the ensemble, though, came with her choice of shoes. Kim’s fire coated wedges featured a bright orange finish and a three-dimensional flame adornment across the heel and ankle strap. Set with an architectural base, the design originally debuted during Prada’s spring ’12 show before releasing in an upgraded silhouette in 2018. The now sold-out design retailed for $1,100 and was even worn by Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner during a bold Instagram post of her own in July 2018.

Prada’s “Flame” wedge heels in patent leather orange. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Watch on FN

When it comes to her own personal style, the standout heels are just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking looks throughout the years.