Kim Kardashian Goes Monochrome in a Head-to-Toe Purple Outfit and Coordinating Leather Coat

Kim Kardashian’s latest Balenciaga outfit brought a twist to classic fall colors.

The media personality posed in a set of Instagram photos wearing a long-sleeved top with glove attachments and coordinating trousers in bright shades of purple. To complete the monochrome effect, the KKW Beauty founder wore bright purple pointed-toe boots — similar to Balenciaga styles she’s donned this season from designer Demna Gvasalia. The ‘Knife’ style features sharp pointed toes and a towering stiletto.

Kardashian paired the set with a leather plum-colored coat and opted for simple accessories, including a pair of angular black sunglasses and what appears to be a black leather hood.

Monochrome outfits have been trending this year, due their chic appearance. The styling hack incorporates matching clothing, footwear and accessories in the same colors or prints for a streamlined look. Kardashian is the latest star to wear the look; in recent weeks, celebrities like Megan Fox, Jordyn Woods and Saweetie have all been spotted in single-tone outfits as well.

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga’s pointed-toe boots in New York City in October 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with a pair of pointed-toe boots.

