After Paris Hilton’s Wedding, Kim Kardashian Turned Heads at a Convenience Store in Her Glam Cutout Gown

By FN Staff
Kim Kardashian is seen at a convenience store after coming from Paris Hilton’s wedding looking stunning in a Rick Owens dress with Balenciaga accessories
After Kim Kardashian attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding, she made another glamorous, eye-catching arrival — this time at a convenience store.

Kim Kardashian is seen at a convenience store after coming from Paris Hilton’s wedding looking stunning in a Rick Owens dress with Balenciaga accessories on Nov. 11, 2021 in LA.
The Skims founder was spotted yesterday evening in a black gown by Rick Owens complete with Balenciaga accessories. The dress featured a large cutout at the bodice that split the bustline and exposed more skin below.

Earlier, the star-studded wedding reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night celebration, and there was no shortage of star power. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie affair on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian is seen at a convenience store after coming from Paris Hilton’s wedding looking stunning in a Rick Owens dress with Balenciaga accessories on Nov. 11, 2021 in LA.
Emma Roberts arrived to the Hilton residence in a timeless black tulle dress with a sharp blazer draped over her shoulders. She held hands with her friend Cade Hudson, who was once Britney Spears’ longtime manager, instead of her partner Garrett Hedlund. She was also carrying the Bvlgari Serpenti Forever Bag and donned chic black pumps for an overall elegant look. She accessorized with a dainty choker around her neck that complemented the embellished straps on her princess-like frock.

Bebe Rexha looked regal in a show-stopping royal blue gown with ruching details and a thigh-high slit. She paired the number with matching satin pumps with a contrasting white point at the toe. To add to the Old Hollywood aesthetic, she wore a glitzy lariat necklace with diamonds and a bangle on her right wrist.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson opted for a sleek black look from head to toe. Her dress had a sequined bustier with plunging neckline on top and a satin skirt with a high-leg slit on the bottom. She accessorized with a Saint Laurent’s Kate chain bag and satin slingback pumps from years past.

