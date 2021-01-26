×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Her Bralette & Ribbed Leggings to Glittering Green Mules

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kim-kardashian-bralette-leggings
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

Kim Kardashian is making shapewear glam in the most unconventional way.

Providing a twist on the athleisure trend that took over celebrity style in the past year, the Skims founder posed in pieces from her own label in her latest Instagram post. The look, shared last night, teamed a triangle bralette with coordinating ribbed leggings from the brand’s upcoming Cotton Jersey collection that launches tomorrow; fans of the styles can join the waitlist now, though, before Wednesday’s release date at Skims.com.

When it came to footwear, instead of matching the relaxed attire to sneakers or slippers, Kim went an entirely different route: heels. The glittering green mules featured a peep-toe cutout atop a round-toe silhouette, all set with a lifted heel and shimmering uppers to elevate the shapewear for an unexpectedly glam look.

Related

Katie Holmes Edges Up Her Winter Look With Chunky Loafers

Hunter Schafer's Edgy Off-Duty Look Includes 4-Inch Reebok Platform Boots With Split Toes

Bella Hadid Poses Like a Puppet in an Edgy Tulle Dress With Pumps for Moschino's Spring 2021 Campaign

When it comes to her everyday style, though, the Skims and stilettos combination is quite on-brand for the media personality. Oftentimes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star models designs from her own label and teams them with everything from comfy cardigans and slouchy socks to metallic Moon Boots and buzzy Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments throughout the years.

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad