Kim Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Her Bralette & Ribbed Leggings to Glittering Green Mules

Kim Kardashian is making shapewear glam in the most unconventional way.

Providing a twist on the athleisure trend that took over celebrity style in the past year, the Skims founder posed in pieces from her own label in her latest Instagram post. The look, shared last night, teamed a triangle bralette with coordinating ribbed leggings from the brand’s upcoming Cotton Jersey collection that launches tomorrow; fans of the styles can join the waitlist now, though, before Wednesday’s release date at Skims.com.

When it came to footwear, instead of matching the relaxed attire to sneakers or slippers, Kim went an entirely different route: heels. The glittering green mules featured a peep-toe cutout atop a round-toe silhouette, all set with a lifted heel and shimmering uppers to elevate the shapewear for an unexpectedly glam look.

When it comes to her everyday style, though, the Skims and stilettos combination is quite on-brand for the media personality. Oftentimes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star models designs from her own label and teams them with everything from comfy cardigans and slouchy socks to metallic Moon Boots and buzzy Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments throughout the years.