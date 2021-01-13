Kim Kardashian Proves the Puffer Jacket Is Here to Stay in This Trendy Leather Pants Ensemble

Kim Kardashian West is staying true to her monochromatic style aesthetic. The entrepreneur posted her latest look on Instagram today, which showcased an all-brown trendy leather look. And she completed the outfit with this winter’s hottest trend: the puffer jacket.

Kardashian West paired patent leather pants, with a cropped leather puffer jacket and a button-up tank top — all in neutral brown hues. The leather pants were designed with an elastic waist and wide legs, which allowed for her brown croc-embossed boots to peak out.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars accessorized with a color-coordinating headband that emphasized her high pony and gold cross earrings. She also sported a mini Louis Vuitton handbag.

Kardashian West’s take on the puffer jacket trend was an elevated one as she chose a cropped look rather than many of the oversized styles fellow A-listers have been sporting. While wearers of the puffer have also been seen on the slopes or wearing the look bundled up in sweats and jeans, Kardashian West proved that the essential winter gear isn’t just for function. Fashion seems to always prevail even in the coldest of months.

She was spotted in the same piece in December for a family trip to Tahoe, Calif. This time, she opted for standout latex, tiger-striped pants and a pair of brown chunky work boots in suede.

