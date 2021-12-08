Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West In Her Fashion Icon Speech in Futuristic Style at People’s Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian arrived in futuristic style to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star accepted her award from Tracee Ellis Ross in a slim-fitting black Balenciaga dress, which featured a high neckline and long-sleeved gloves. The ensemble was covered in a lacy floral texture, as well. To add to her looks’ futuristic appearance, Kardashian entered the event in angular black sunglasses and large sparkling statement earrings.

Kim Kardashian accepts her Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

“I am honestly so humbled to be here,” said Kardashian in her acceptance speech. “I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment.”

The star also thanked her former husband Kanye West for “introducing” her to the fashion world, joking that he likely pressured former Givenchy creative director Ricardo Tisci and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing into working with her. The star also thanked Zac Posen for dressing her for her first CFDA Awards.

“I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people,” said Kardashian. “But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things, you know, take a risk.”

When it came to footwear, the SKIMS designer wore one of her new style signatures of her “Balenciaga era”: boot pants. Her black Balenciaga style included sharp pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair also featured stretchy tight-like uppers, which matched the same texture as her dress to create an allover dark floral look. Kardashian’s not only worn the style to the People’s Choice Awards, but also on day-to-day occasions leading up to her hosting “Saturday Night Live” this fall—plus the night-of, and even while at home.

Kim Kardashian hits the red carpet with Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

