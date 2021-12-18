×
Kim Kardashian Unboxes the TikTok-Viral Jimmy Choo Advent Calendar That Puts Chanel to Shame

By Amina Ayoud
KimK
Kim Kardashian: 2021
Kim Kardashian: 2021
Kim Kardashian: 2021
Kim Kardashian: 2021
Amongst all the luxury advent calendar hype, Jimmy Choo has quietly brought us a sleeper hit that’s taking TikTok and Instagram by storm.

Kim Kardashian posted to her Instagram Stories today unboxing only two boxes of the five-day advent calendar she received from the luxury brand. She revealed from the boxes Bing 100 lime mules with crystal straps and a silver Bon Bon bag. And Kardashian is not the only one raving about the advent calendar surprise.

jimmy choo advent calendar, kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Jimmy Choo advent calendar revealed on Dec. 18, 2021.
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian
jimmy choo advent calendar gifts, shoes, kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Jimmy Choo advent calendar revealed on Dec. 18, 2021.
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian

TikTok influencer Valaria Lipovetsky also posted multiple videos to her social media account, showing viewers the contents of each day’s box. For Lipovetsky, day one held the Gaia 140, a chrome platform heel with a strappy accent. Moving along to day two, the model unboxed a pair of the Averly 100 style in bright pink with tulle bow accents. The Barbie-like shoe had the model enthralled, sharing, “This is hands down the best advent calendar I have ever seen.” Day three and four brought Lipovetsky the Varenne satchel and a multi-colored Bon Bon bag. The last day of the social media star’s advent calendar brought a cozy pair of tan Acidna slippers with sparkly accents.

The contents of each calendar varied for every influencer who received the generous package, including TikTok and YouTube content creator Victoria Magrath. While some of the items remained the same, except for the shoe model and color, day five for Magrath brought her a pair of tan Yael Flat Tall boots that stopped just below her ankle. Day one brought her a pair of black sparkly pumps. Another variation she received for day four brought her a similar Bon Bon bag to Lipovetsky’s, but in gold this time.

The calendar comes on the tail end of controversy following the infamous Chanel advent calendar that went viral earlier this month. The brand was mocked after TikTok videos revealed that $825 box contained sample-size products, an empty dust bag and stickers, among other disappointing items.

See more of Kim Kardashian’s style through the years.

