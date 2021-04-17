Kim Kardashian’s Leather Look Confirms This Sandal Trend and Spring’s Hottest Hue

Kim Kardashian proved that cool silhouettes and textures upgrade any single color outfit while out in Miami Friday night with friends.

The Skims founder wore a Chartreuse halter dress in an ostrich-print texture that featured a deep cut-out neckline, mini length with a thigh-baring side slit and a cinched wrap detailing across the bodice. She kept her accessories minimal and opted for no jewelry to let her leather-looking attire and statement shoes take center stage.

Kim Kardashian in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach on April 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Kardashian completed her party-ready ensemble with a pair of the René Caovilla Metallic Cleo Crystal Embellished sandals. These shoes feature a full leather construction with hand-applied crystal accents encrusted on the straps throughout the vamp and up the wrap ankle detail, an open toe and a towering 4.5-inch stiletto heel. She appears to have chosen the metallic gold colorway. They retail for $1,130 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a closer look at Kim Kardashian’s René Caovilla Metallic Cleo Crystal Embellished sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

With this sighting, the beauty entrepreneur further proves her affinity for buzzy yellow-green color shades and the ankle-wrap sandal trend that celebrities can’t seem to stop wearing for spring. On March 4, she wore a similar ensemble and styled a form-fitting mesh dress with a pair of The Attico Embellished Satin sandals in a vibrant mint green colorway. These shimmering shoes currently are on sale for 40% off and retail for $480 (from $801) on mytheresa.com.

In 2021, self-tie and wrapped detailing sandals continue to dominate after rising in popularity during the past couple of spring seasons. They serve as a more sophisticated alternative to the gladiator sandal trend that dominated the early 2000s and often is coupled with the barely-there footwear look, which has become a fixture in every fashion icon’s wardrobe.

Some other celebrity fans of this lace-up look include Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin and Cardi B, among countless other street style stars.

Embrace this must-have spring ’21 sandal trend with similar options available below.

To Buy: Reiss Zhane Gold Satin Strappy Wrap Sandals, $174 (from $350).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Kerryn Strappy Sandals, $120.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Natola Sandals, $120.

