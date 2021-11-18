Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Model Skims Pajamas With Flavor Flav

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had an unexpected encounter with Flavor Flav.

The social media influencer and the comedian are known for having quirky interests when it comes to their social circle and their fashion choices, and their latest Instagram debut aligns. The couple slipped on a matching Skims pajama set that featured a neutral plaid print. Kardashian paired the pants with a black tank top, while Davidson opted for a red graphic T-shirt and burgundy printed shorts.

When it comes to Kardashian’s fashion aesthetic, she’s known as a fashion darling due to her risk-taking style. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her wearing high-fashion, breathtaking looks from brands like Balenciaga, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Fendi, Yeezy and other principled labels. On the footwear front, Kardashian wears powerful pumps to sleek sandals.

When it comes to Davidson’s typical aesthetic, he usually fancies easy, breezy styles like slouchy T-shirts, loose pants, oversized outerwear and printed separates. It’s safe to say that Davidson places a focus on streetwear when it comes to his fashion choices. For shoes, he usually gravitates towards fun sneakers, and when on red carpets, he saunters in more dressy pieces like creative loafers and intricate derby shoes.

