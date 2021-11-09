Kim Kardashian Models New Fendi x Skims Collaboration in Bralettes, Tights, Bodysuits & Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, Kim Kardashian never fails to surprise and impress. And today is no different.

The reality star has finally released the collaboration between her shape-wear brand Skims and Italian fashion house Fendi that she announced last month in an interview.

The model and mother posed for the collection’s campaign photos and, of course, Kardashian is seen accessorizing fabulous footwear and hosiery.

Kim Kardashian in the Fendi x Skims mid-support tights and hosiery bra. CREDIT: Donna Trope

In one of the shots, the 41-year-old is wearing the mid-support tights, which retail for $115, and a matching hosiery bralette, which is $100. She matches the undergarments with a pair of black leather mules.

Kim Kardashian in the Fendi x Skims the sculpting thong body suit ($120). CREDIT: Donna Trope

In the other photos, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is wearing the sculpting mid-thigh bodysuit ($130), the sculpting thong bodysuit ($120), the mock neck long-sleeve bodysuit ($175), and the crew neck full onesie ($325).

Kim Kardashian in the Fendi x Skims. CREDIT: Donna Trope

Kim Kardashian in the Fendi x Skims crew neck full onesie ($325). CREDIT: Donna Trope

In the campaign video that was released yesterday, Kardashian is seen in a monochrome pink ensemble. She sports the line’s velvet knit leggings with a matching cropped top. The star kept up with coordination in a pair of pink fluffy mules. The shoes featured a plush top as well as a slinky strap around her ankles. In another shot, the gold geometric heels of the shoe are revealed.

All of the models in the video are sporting hot pink pieces. The women walk arm-in-arm while respectively wearing the sleeveless dress, which retails for $1,450.

The collection also includes beachwear, bodysuits, outerwear, knitwear and underwear.

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga’s pointed-toe boots in New York City in October 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Much like in the campaign video, Kardashian has been a fan of the full pink monochrome look leading up to the drop. For her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last month, she took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps.

The collab is available on www.Fendiskims.com and is available at select Fendi stores and retailers globally.

