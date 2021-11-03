Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Thigh-High Distressed Balenciaga Knife Boots With Leggings in NY

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian continues to stun in New York City.

The 41-year-old business mogul stepped out on Tuesday evening from her hotel in an oversized, full-length brown tweed Balenciaga coat, a black top and sleek black leggings to meet friends at Zero Bond in SoHo.

Kim Kardashian seen in a brown Balenciaga overcoat with a black ensemble underneath and statement denim boots. CREDIT: MEGA Kardashian, who has been embracing the fashion house with gusto lately, finished off her evening look with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga boots with a likeness to distressed denim. This “Knife” style is currently sold out online.

She accessorized her fall-ready ensemble with rectangular-shaped black shades, a fluffy black bag and sparkling statement earrings.

Kim Kardashian rocks thigh-high denim boots by Balenciaga. CREDIT: MEGA The Skims founder has been making the rounds in Manhattan the last few days.

Earlier on Tuesday, she wore a black utility-style jumpsuit by Balenciaga, yet again, that featured double-breasted pockets and a cinched elastic waist. The long-sleeved coverall featured a zip down the front that Kardashian kept slightly open. She matched the look with a pair of pointy black boots with a sock-like fit. For accessories, the mother-of-four wore black geometric sunglasses, a pair of black leather gloves and a white sequin bag with a top handle strap.

On Monday night, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star received the WSJ Innovator Awards in a Fendi x Skims brown leather dress, vintage Gucci by Tom Ford boots and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The reality TV star has also been frequently dabbling in monochromatic outfits the last few months, For her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in October, Kardashian took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps.

