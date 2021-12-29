Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Chunky Sneakers With Chicago West at Asian Art Museum

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian brought sporty style to San Francisco on her latest family trip.

While visiting the city’s Asian Art Museum with her daughter Chicago West, the “Selfish” author wore a black long-sleeved top and pants. The pieces appeared to be athleisure, creating a relaxed appearance. In a contrasting color scheme, Chicago wore a bedazzled blue denim jacket and jeans with pink Dr. Martens boots.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian chose a pair of chunky sneakers. The “Temptation” actress‘ style appeared to feature black drawstring laces and exaggerated curved white soles. Her pair also included reflective mesh uppers, as well as gray upper detailing and dusty pink toes. The style added an athletic quality to her ensemble, cementing its comfort factor as well.

Kardashian’s sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the last two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to the former reality TV star, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Cameron Diaz have been spotted in pairs by Balenciaga, Nike and Hoka One One in recent weeks.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

Click through the gallery for more of Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.

