Kim Kardashian Elevates Her Cargo Pants With Booties & This Ab-Revealing Crop Sweater

By Robyn Merrett
kim-k-cargo-pants-feature
Kim Kardashian gave cargo pants a new life while out in Los Angeles this week.

On Monday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stepped out, wearing high-waisted baggy cargo pants. Kardashian gave the cozy wear look an upgrade by teaming the bottoms with a fitted crop sweater that exposed her toned physique. The top featured a brown and peach colorway and was finished with a turtleneck and black detailing.

Kardashian further elevated the ensemble with her footwear. The SKIMS founder opted for a pair of gray heeled booties. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and stiletto heel. The footwear was finalized with a slight slouch affect.

kim kardashian, cargo pants, crop sweater, boots
Kim Kardashian out in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.
CREDIT: MEGA
kim kardashian, cargo pants, boots, los angeles
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Giving classic looks a boost is something Kardashian does best. On Feb. 10, the reality personality made her high-rise leather pants — a look that has trended big this season — pop with a bold red cutout blouse. On that occasion, Kardashian finalized the ensemble with black boots. The pointed-toe look came equipped with a steep heel, which was slightly hidden by the hem of her pants.

kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
Kim Kardashian steps out of her card in Los Angeles, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kardashian’s latest looks fall right in line with her risk-taking style. The beauty mogul doesn’t shy away from mixing prints and patterns, styling cutouts and figure-hugging pieces. When it comes to brands, Kardashian is known to step out in footwear and apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections. She is also a big fan of buzzy brands like Amina Mauddi and iconic fashion houses like Balmain, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Thierry Mugler.

Give your style a Kim Kardashian-like appeal with these boot picks below.

jeffrey campbell la-siren bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell La-Siren Bootie, $165 (ws $220)

Marc Fisher LTD. Ulani pointed toe high heel booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD. Ulani Pointed Toe High Heel Booties, $189

jeffrey campbell glammed bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Glammed Bootie, $150 (was $200)

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style through the years. 

