Kim Kardashian Elevates Her Cargo Pants With Booties & This Ab-Revealing Crop Sweater

Kim Kardashian gave cargo pants a new life while out in Los Angeles this week.

On Monday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stepped out, wearing high-waisted baggy cargo pants. Kardashian gave the cozy wear look an upgrade by teaming the bottoms with a fitted crop sweater that exposed her toned physique. The top featured a brown and peach colorway and was finished with a turtleneck and black detailing.

Kardashian further elevated the ensemble with her footwear. The SKIMS founder opted for a pair of gray heeled booties. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and stiletto heel. The footwear was finalized with a slight slouch affect.

Giving classic looks a boost is something Kardashian does best. On Feb. 10, the reality personality made her high-rise leather pants — a look that has trended big this season — pop with a bold red cutout blouse. On that occasion, Kardashian finalized the ensemble with black boots. The pointed-toe look came equipped with a steep heel, which was slightly hidden by the hem of her pants.

Kardashian’s latest looks fall right in line with her risk-taking style. The beauty mogul doesn’t shy away from mixing prints and patterns, styling cutouts and figure-hugging pieces. When it comes to brands, Kardashian is known to step out in footwear and apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections. She is also a big fan of buzzy brands like Amina Mauddi and iconic fashion houses like Balmain, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Thierry Mugler.

