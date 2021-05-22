Kim Kardashian Channels the Early ’00s in This Controversial Print & Buzzy Sandal Trend

Kim Kardashian mixed vintage patterns and a trendy modern silhouette to create her dinner look while out with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Friday night, before Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch event.

The Skims founder wore a full-length camouflage-print jumpsuit with a cut-out design, revealing the top of her ribcage. She embraced the earth-toned aesthetic and accessorized the one-piece outfit with an Hermès Kelly Pouchette handbag in a brown suede colorway.

Kim Kardashian on May 21, 2021. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, Kardashian selected a pair of strappy sandal heels in a coordinating dark neutral shade. They feature an open-toe silhouette with layered thin straps across the top of the foot. While the reality television alumna’s shoes have yet to be identified, they appear similar to styles from Gianvito Rossi, Manolo Blahnik and Femme L.A.

Here’s a closer look at Kim Kardashian’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kardashian confirms with this ensemble that several spring ’21 trends have no signs of slowing down as we head into summer.

With the Y2K aesthetic finding its way back into fashion, camo prints have made an elevated resurgence for 2021. Kardashian’s modern version of the military-inspired print has an elevated twist and extends it into an evening-ready look, rather than merely cargo pants and tank tops.

On May 11, Kardashian shared another outfit featuring this sometimes–controversial print that was at the height of fashion in the early aughts. She styled a Prada cargo mini skirt in the pattern and teamed it with an Isa Boulder fishnet tank top.

Along with strappy-front heels, ankle-wrap sandals are one of this season’s hottest footwear trends. With this sighting, Kardashian continued her affinity for this buzzy silhouette. On May 18, she styled a chocolate brown version from Bottega Veneta and paired these sandals with a Mowalola bodysuit from their spring ’20 collection, a Miu Miu patent leather skirt and a Fendi Baguette handbag.

Other street style stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna also consider ankle-tie sandals to be a fixture in their evening wardrobes.

When Kardashian is not wearing sandal heels, her go-to shoe selections include pumps from Amina Muaddi and Mach & Mach, as well as boots and sneakers from designer brands, such as Balenciaga and Yeezy.

Embrace the strappy sandal trend this season with these similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather High Heel Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jamila Ankle Tie Sandals, $130.

Click through this gallery to see her older sister’s best shoe style moments over the years.