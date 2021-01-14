Kim Kardashian’s Metallic Bustier, Motor Pants & Cult-Favorite Heels Are Bolder Than Ever

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s style, the bold pieces never stop coming.

The KKW Beauty founder previewed the newest trio of scents from her fragrance line on Instagram today, announcing the “Metallic Hearts” collection in an on-theme series of looks. Each outfit layered a metallic bustier from LaQuan Smith’s spring ’21 collection with matching bottoms from the brand; for the rose gold number, the top and pants were connected through a bodysuit design with cutout panels across the hips in a twist on a jumpsuit.

In all three outfits, Kim tapped one of her favorite footwear designers to round out the standout style moment.

The pairs come from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian even to Rihanna herself.

Kim’s specific pair comes resembles the brand’s Henson square-toe sandals, a slip-on style with double metallic straps atop a signature flared heel. A now sold-out gold colorway of the trending heels once retailed for $890 at ModaOperandi.com.

