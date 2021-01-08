Kim Kardashian Wows in Nothing But a Bodysuit & Metallic Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian proved once more why she is the best model for her own Skims line.

The shapewear brand’s founder appeared on the label’s Instagram page today posing in its newest selection of bodysuits. In one image from the photoshoot, Kim selected the Essential T-Shirt bodysuit in a classic white colorway; the design dropped today and retails for $72 at Skims.com.

To bring the piece to the next level, the media personality slipped on the boldest thigh-high boots in a sleek metallic silver colorway. The design came complete with a slouchy appeal atop a pointed-toe silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Watch on FN

Kim herself wore another take on the footwear trend for Skims to top off her $68 Scoop Neck bodysuit but this time around, it was even taller than before. The standout pink pair rose up to hip length for a pant-like level of coverage.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim Kardashian favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Give your outfit a bold twist in these glam metallic boots inspired by Kim Kardashian.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good Americaan

To Buy: Good American Emma Boots, $345.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Retie 6 Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Buffalo Metallic Boots, $73 (was $104).

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Kim Kardashian’s best and boldest looks over the years.