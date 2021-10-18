Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in an All-Black Outfit and Her Go-To Pointy Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian promoted Fox’s new show “The Big Leap” on her Instagram today to her 259 million followers. The mogul wore a black long-sleeve top and leather maxi skirt with zipper details. Kardashian matched extra-long leather gloves to the skirt and wore diamond earrings for a bit of sparkle.

Between the split of the maxi skirt, she revealed her sleek choice of footwear — a pair of leather pointed-toe thigh-high boots. The outfit was reminiscent to Kardashian’s all-black ensemble worn to her much-praised “Saturday Night Live” performance on Oct. 9.

The Skims founder is fond of pointy thigh-high boots as she’s been seen in various styles over the years. Last month, she wore black thigh-high boots to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City, where she got ready for the 2021 Met Gala. She also wore the footwear in August to the “Donda” album listening event in Atlanta for Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian covered head-to-toe with a leather suit arrives at her hotel in NYC on Sept. 11, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA See more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

