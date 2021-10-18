×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in an All-Black Outfit and Her Go-To Pointy Thigh-High Boots

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
kim-kardashian-tights-boots-new-york-2
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian promoted Fox’s new show “The Big Leap” on her Instagram today to her 259 million followers. The mogul wore a black long-sleeve top and leather maxi skirt with zipper details. Kardashian matched extra-long leather gloves to the skirt and wore diamond earrings for a bit of sparkle.

Between the split of the maxi skirt, she revealed her sleek choice of footwear — a pair of leather pointed-toe thigh-high boots. The outfit was reminiscent to Kardashian’s all-black ensemble worn to her much-praised “Saturday Night Live” performance on Oct. 9.

The Skims founder is fond of pointy thigh-high boots as she’s been seen in various styles over the years. Last month, she wore black thigh-high boots to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City, where she got ready for the 2021 Met Gala. She also wore the footwear in August to the “Donda” album listening event in Atlanta for Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Covered head to toe with a leather suit while arrives at her hotel in NYC. 11 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786124_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian covered head-to-toe with a leather suit arrives at her hotel in NYC on Sept. 11, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
See more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.

Get sleek in these black thigh-high boots.

steve madden vava black paris boots
To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Black Paris Boots, $119.95
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Black Paris Boots, $120.

jessica simpson aleta thigh high boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Aleta Boots; $150.

Charles David Elda Thigh High Boot Black
To Buy: Charles David Elda Boots, $219.99
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Charles David Elda Boots, $220.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad