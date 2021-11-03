Kim Kardashian Goes Futuristic-Chic in a Black Jumpsuit With Pointed-Toe Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian channeled futuristic-chic while leaving a hotel earlier today. The 41-year-old dressed in black from head-to-toe.

The media personality, who was in New York to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards the previous night, wore a black utility-style jumpsuit that featured double-breasted pockets and a cinched elastic waist. The long-sleeved coverall featured a zip down the front that Kardashian kept slightly open.

Kim Kardashian wearing all black in a utility jumpsuit and pointed-toe boots. CREDIT: MEGA

She matched the look with a pair of pointy black boots with a sock-like fit. For accessories, the mother-of-four wore black geometric sunglasses, a pair of black leather gloves and a white sequin bag with a top handle strap.

Kim Kardashian wearing all-black in a utility jumpsuit and pointed-toe boots.

The reality star has been frequently dabbling in monochromatic outfits lately. For her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last month, Kardashian took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps.

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga’s pointed-toe boots in New York City in October 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

She also wore an all-black ensemble in an Instagram photo she posted to promote Fox’s new show “The Big Leap.” The mogul wore a black long-sleeve top and leather maxi skirt with zipper details. She matched the look with a pair of black gloves and thigh-high leather boots.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the go-to styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. The most stylish celebs have been taking on the monochrome trend, including Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Rita Ora.

