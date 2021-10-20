A Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Best Birthday Outfits

We are well into Libra season, which means it’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday. The reality-star-slash-beauty mogul turns 41 on Oct 21.

You probably know Kim K from her famous TV show or her famous makeup brand or maybe even her famous ex-husband. She is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest celebrities in the world and to honor this megastar, we took a peek back at our favorite KKW birthday outfits from the past.

2020

Last year, Kim Kardashian rang in her 40th birthday surrounded by all her friends and family on the beaches of a hidden island. Kim herself opted to stand out from the crowd in an all-gold number, teaming a bustier-style top with a matching pleated miniskirt. As for footwear, the media mogul opted for a coordinating metallic pair from a cult-favorite brand: Amina Muaddi.

2019

2019 actually saw a calmer celebration for the KKW Beauty founder as she spent the weekend with friends in Palm Springs, Calif., and then enjoyed a family dinner hosted by my mom, Kris Jenner, and then-husband Kanye West. “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!,” wrote Kim on Instagram.

2018

For her big day in 2018, Kim and the entire family explored Bali for a celebratory voyage. The media personality herself debuted bold look after bold look — think endless bikinis — as she turned her big day into a week-long celebration for all.

2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out on Oct. 27, 2017 to celebrate Kardashian’s 37th birthday. CREDIT: Splash

Last year, Kim celebrated her big day with hubby Kanye West. The mom-of-three went for a simple white dress from Yeezy Season 4 and a black leather jacket. On her feet, she chose a pair of barely there, strappy heeled sandals in gold to round out the look.

2015

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leaving her 35th birthday party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

For 35, Kim celebrated with the whole Kardashian-Jenner-West at the Cinepolis Theater in Thousand Oaks, Cali. Kim was very pregnant at the time and showed off her baby bump in a skin-tight dress. Her shoes were a net-style taupe heel that perfectly matched her monochromatic look.

2014

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 34th birthday at Tao nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas in 2014. CREDIT: Splash

In 2014, Kardashian chose one of her favorite spots to celebrate her birthday: Tao in Las Vegas. The then-34-year-old showed off her tanned body with an Alexandre Vauthier deep-V cut, white ruched dress and simple jewelry. Her shoes were a set of black sandals with a peep-toe and a metal heel.

2013

Kim Kardashian wearing a white lace Dolce & Gabbana look with gold chain link sandals for her 33rd birthday at Tao. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2013, we spotted KKW at Tao in Las Vegas once again, this time celebrating her 33rd birthday. The star wore a white ensemble, but this time it was a lace design with a bustier top. Kim K had on a pair of gold chain heels, featuring an ankle strap and a gold bar across her perfectly pedicured toes.

2011

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries celebrate Kim’s birthday in Las Vegas, 2011. CREDIT: MEGA

Back in 2011, Kim rang in her 31st birthday at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas alongside her then-husband Kris Humphries. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were also in attendance as Kim showed off her peek-a-boo mesh dress and towering metallic platform heels.

2010

Kim Kardashian walks onto a yacht for her 30th birthday celebration. CREDIT: Splash News

Kim’s 30th birthday outfit had to be her most extravagant yet. For her fourth celebration of the week back in 2010, she wore a floor-length, black sparky mermaid gown with a wreath-style necklace.

For three decades, she partied on a yacht to round out the night Kardashian-style.

