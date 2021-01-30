Kim Kardashian’s Bright Green Bikini & Peek-a-Boo Top Are Peak Vacation Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian served up peak vacation style as she enjoyed a girls’ trip with her daughters and sisters.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hit the beach with North West, 7, and Chicago West, 3, this morning in style, modeling a bright green bikini with a peek-a-boo yellow crop top as a coverup. North and Chicago then twinned in shimmering one-piece bathing suits and a floral hair piece to appeal to the tropical setting.

Kim’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance for the trip, taking to their own social media pages to show off their warm-weather attire. The Kylie Cosmetics founder decided on a neon orange two-piece bathing suit layered under a sheer, cutout mini dress whereas the Good American creator opted for a bright blue see-through dress to top her own bright bikini. The oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, took on her own shade as she joined her sisters in a daring red bikini.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim Kardashian’s own standout beach combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

