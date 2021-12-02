Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit.

Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant. The “Temptation” actress wore a set of black boots with legging-like uppers, which finished with a sharp pointed toe. The pair was also complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair gave Kardashian’s look a sleek edge, as well as a streamlined and monochrome silhouette.

The boot pant is one of the year’s most daring trends, due to its hybrid merge of fashion and footwear. Most styles feature pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels, merged with a single-tone, stretchy upper that creates a silhouette similar to leggings or sharp trousers. The style hasn’t just been worn by Kardashian this season—though she’s made them a new signature, from the numerous Balenciaga pairs she’s donned. Pairs have also launched from Saint Laurent and Richard Quinn, worn by stars like Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld.

Kim Kardashian arrives in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

