Kim Kardashian Gets Festive for Christmas With Kids in Chocolate Dress and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian brought her “Balenciaga era” style to Christmas celebrations this year.

While ringing in Christmas Eve with her family, Kardashian was decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author wore a dark brown gown, which featured long sleeves with built-in gloves, a ruched bodice and daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian wore the outfit for a set of family snapshots with children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. She also shared photos with Khloé Kardashian, grandmother MJ Shannon, Corey Gamble and Landon Barker, one of her sister Kourtney’s fiance Travis Barker’s children.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian opted for one of the year’s most unique trends, which has also become one of her style signatures—the boot pant. The “Temptation” actress wore a set of Balenciaga’s dark brown boots with legging-like uppers, finished with a sharp pointed toe. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The shoes gave Kardashian’s look a streamlined and monochrome silhouette, while remaining edgy from its sleek appearance. The pair was similar to past styles she’s worn in colors like black, blue and hot pink, also by Balenciaga.

The boot pant is one of the year’s most daring trends, due to its hybrid merge of fashion and footwear. Most styles feature pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels, merged with a single-tone, stretchy upper that creates a silhouette similar to leggings or trousers. The style has also been worn by Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld this year, though Kardashian’s known for wearing them from her closeness with Balenciaga designer Demna. Legging, pant and even jean-like pairs have also launched from Saint Laurent, Richard Quinn and Dolce and Gabbana this year.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

