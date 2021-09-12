Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in All-Leather Outfit, Zipped Mask and Pointed-Toe Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian took her risk-taking style to an entirely new level yesterday.

The media personality stepped out in New York City, wearing a head-to-toe leather outfit. The Vetements look, designed by Demna Gvasalia for the brand’s spring 2019 collection, featured a zip-up top beneath a belted trench coat. Kardashian’s boldest accessory, aside from her silver Balenciaga top-handle bag and leather gloves, was a leather mask that fully covered her face — with small zipper openings for her eyes, nose and mouth. The look was similar to another all-black ensemble she wore for ex-husband Kanye West’s “Donda” listening event in Atlanta last month.

Kim Kardashian arrives in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Kardashian wore a pair of tall boots by Balenciaga — also designed by Gvasalia. The pair featured pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. They also appeared to be a thigh-high style, similarly to the Knife boots that Gvasalia’s released over the years. When paired with the rest of Kardashian’s leather outfit, the boots created a monochrome effect that was slick and edgy.

Kim Kardashian arrives in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Monochrome outfits have been trending this year, due to their ease and sharp appearance. The styling hack incorporates matching clothing, footwear and accessories in the same colors or prints for a streamlined look. Kardashian is the latest star to wear the style; in recent weeks, celebrities like Megan Fox, Jordyn Woods and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted in single-tone outfits as well.

Kim Kardashian arrives in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has a long track record of bold outfits to her name, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with monochromatic or complementary outfits from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

