Kim Kardashian Gets Edgy in All-Black Outfit, Mask and Pointed Pumps for ‘Donda’ Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian’s latest look was a return to her sleek avant-garde style.

The KKW Fragrance founder celebrated the upcoming release of ex-husband Kanye West’s next album, “Donda,” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last night. For the occasion, she wore a slim-fitting black shirt, trousers and a full face mask by Balenciaga. Kardashian’s shirt featured slick long sleeves with attached gloves, creating a bodysuit effect. Her mask featured eye and mouth holes, as well as a back hole for her long ponytail braid — nearly making the former reality TV star unrecognizable.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian stuck to her penchant for towering heels in a pair of over-the-knee boots, also by Balenciaga. The shoes featured sharp pointed-toe pumps and stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Kardashian’s boots created a lengthening effect, making her outfit fully streamlined. The black-on-black styling also coordinated to West’s Balenciaga outfit, which also included a full face mask paired with combat boots, cargo pants and a leather jacket covered in black spikes.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first time wearing the sleek boot style. She’s previously donned purple and silver models of Balenciaga’s famed pointed-toe Knife style for different events over the years.

Similar pointed-toe boots and pumps have grown as a trend this summer, due to their ability to give an instantly sharp element to any look. Stars like Kate Beckinsale, Saweetie and Lady Gaga have all worn versions of the silhouette in recent weeks, from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has a long track record of bold outfits to her name, from see-through leggings to netting-like dresses. One of Kardashian’s frequent go-tos is footwear and clothing from Yeezy collections. These pieces are often styled with monochromatic or complementary outfits from a wide array of top brands — some of the most notable include Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler, among numerous others.

Recently, she’s also worn a rotation of trendy sandals with square toes, ankle wraps and thong straps from labels like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and DSquared2.

Outside of her fashion icon status, Kardashian has a range of stylish projects under her belt. The media personality was formerly the lead star for 20 seasons of the hit reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She’s also the creator and founder of numerous brands; most recently, she launched her Skims shapewear line in 2019. Kardashian also founded her makeup and fragrance brands, respectively titled KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, in 2017. Beforehand, the mogul operated the clothing and accessories boutique Dash with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and was a stylist for Paris Hilton.

Elevate your summer looks with black boots inspired by Kim Kardashian.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Tapley boots, $65 (was $179).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Brixten boots, $119.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Harper boots, $272 (was $725).

Click through the gallery for Kim Kardashian’s boldest style moments over the years.