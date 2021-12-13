Kim Kardashian Celebrates Passing Baby Bar Exam in Electric Blue Balenciaga Catsuit & Covered Heels

Kim Kardashian just reached a major personal milestone by passing her baby bar exam.

The 41-year-old shapewear mogul has passed the California baby bar exam and, of course, she celebrated in style. This brings her a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California. Kardashian is not in law school, but California is one of few states in the country that allows prospective lawyers to do a 4-year apprenticeships in lieu of a traditional education.

On Monday, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the news. In her caption, she reflected on the process and encouraged her followers to never give up. “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!” she wrote.

She went on to thank her biggest advocates and also paid tribute to her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who was an attorney.

To announce her accomplishment, Kardashian posted a slew of photos of herself in an electric blue Balenciaga ensemble in a luxe bathroom. The reality star’s striking outfit was complete with a plunging neckline, matching gloves and a dramatic train. She finished off the look with a pair of sharp thigh-high pointed-toe boots. The socialite wore her raven tresses in a sleek updo and sported a rich palette of makeup. She accessorized with huge crystal stud earrings and black rectangular sunglasses.

Passing the exam isn’t the only thing Kardashian is celebrating. Last week, she received the award for the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. She strutted in another futuristic Balenciaga look, which consisted of a slim-fitting black dress, a high neckline and long-sleeved gloves.

See more of Kim Kardashian’s outfits through the years.