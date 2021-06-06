Kim Kardashian Brings Back Acid Wash Jeans With the Help of a Bold Croc Top & Strappy Heels

Kim Kardashian just brought back a retro denim trend.

Over the weekend, the reality star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in a bold look. The ensemble included a pair of acid-wash black jeans. The pants offered a loose, baggy fit and were finalized with a trending straight-leg construction.

Acid wash jeans first debuted in the 1980s and were popularized by rockstars and edgy fashionistas. Today, the style is making a comeback as the fashion industry continues to recycle retro trends. In addition to acid wash jeans, we’re seeing a resurgence in baggy looks, as well as tie-dye patterns and psychedelic prints — as seen on stars like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Kardashian’s own sister Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian, however, gave her look a twist with the help of a crocodile-embossed bustier. The look added a refined feel to the somewhat grunge aesthetic. Kardashian is a big fan of croc looks as she’s sported the style in the form of heels, boots, dresses and pants.

As for footwear, Kardashian completed the outfit with a shoe style that can never steer you wrong: strappy black sandals. The sleek shoes featured shiny straps across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel. Her choice of heels gave the ensemble a classic touch and allowed the pants and statement top to steel the shoe. The heels are a perfect example of a styling hack when opting for a bold outfit. If you’re going for a darling look you can always balance things out with a simple heel.

Add strappy black heels to your rotation with these picks below.

