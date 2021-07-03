Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Rome in White Two-Piece Set and Wraparound Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian just brought gladiators back to Rome—and no, we don’t mean the warriors from the Colosseum.

In Kardashian’s latest look from her summer vacation to the Eternal City this week, she took the ankle-wrap sandal to new heights with a knee-high wraparound strap. The pair featured a nude heeled sole with minimalist sparkling slide straps, as well. The media personality wore the statement-making shoes with a white miniskirt and one-shoulder sleeveless top, plus a sleek high ponytail for extra volume, while posing on the Spanish Steps.

The ankle-wrap tie is one of the most popular sandal styles this summer, thanks to its’ strong support and sleek silhouette. Kardashian has made the style her go-to while in Rome, wearing similar models in neutral tones by Yeezy, Manolo Blahnik, and DSquared2. While her pair from last night technically didn’t feature ties, it similarly supported her heels with wraparound straps.

This isn’t the first bold style choice the KKW Fragrance founder has made since touching down in Rome. Throughout the week, she’s donned an array of sleek and monochromatic outfits by Miamoun Amarre, Clio Peppiatt, and Bevza, as well as vintage ensembles by Christian Dior, John Galliano, and Dolce & Gabbana. Vintage footwear by Manolo Blahnik and Prada has also appeared in her standout looks.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has a lengthy track record of bold outfits to her name, from see-through leggings to netting-like dresses. One of Kardashian’s frequent go-to’s is footwear and clothing from her former husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections. These pieces are often styled with monochromatic or complementary outfits from a dizzying array of top brands—some of the most notable include Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Mugler, among numerous others.

Outside of her fashion icon status, Kardashian has a range of stylish projects under her belt. The media personality was formerly the lead star for 20 seasons of the hit reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She’s also the creator and founder of numerous brands; most recently, she launched her Skims shapewear line in 2019. Kardashian also founded her makeup and fragrance brands, respectively titled KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, in 2017. Beforehand, the mogul operated the clothing and accessories boutique Dash with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and was a stylist for Paris Hilton.

