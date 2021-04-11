Kid Cudi’s Floral Off-White Dress on ‘SNL’ Was a Moving Tribute to Rock Legend Kurt Cobain

Kid Cudi used fashion to pay tribute to a late rock icon.

For his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Cudi took the stage to perform “Sad People” from his album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, wearing a floral dress. The frock, which was a custom look from Off-White, featured spaghetti straps and a flowy skirt. Cudi finalized the look with classic white sneakers.

The ensemble, however, was more than just a fashion statement. Cudi’s look was an homage to Kurt Cobain as the pattern of the dress was nearly identical to one that the former Nirvana guitarist used to wear.

Cobain died by suicide in 1994. Cudi’s track “Sad People,” speaks on his own battle with depression.

Ahead of his Cobain tribute, Cudi performed “Tequila Shots,” also from Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, for which he sported a cozy green cardigan teamed with distressed denim and Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike SB Dunk Lows.

The rare shoes feature studded leather uppers and are currently available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling the shoes for $3,177 and up.

When it comes to his wardrobe, Cudi is the king of streetwear. His footwear rotation includes kicks from Jordan Brand and Off-White. He’s also released his own sneaker with Adidas. Called the Vadawam 326, the kick is named after his daughter and draws inspiration from the classic Adidas Artillery Hi, which is one of Cudi’s favorite Adidas models. Additionally, Cudi doesn’t shy away from bold looks, including crop tops and rainbow shorts. Aside from that, the rapper is a fan of classic flannels, leather jackets, beanies and hoodies.