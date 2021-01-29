Khloe Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Biker Shorts & Sports Bra to Reflective Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian is redefining athleisure one Instagram post at a time.

The Good American founder took to the social media app last night to show off yet another chic look from her inclusive brand, this time opting for an unconventional pairing. The outfit included a taupe sports bra and trending black biker shorts, accented with a button-up workout-chic jacket.

In an unexpected twist, Khloe opted against matching the athletic look to sneakers or slides but instead tapped new boots from her own label. The Emma silhouette reaches just over mid-thigh in a crinkle-coated silver upper, contrasted by black nappa leather paneling. With an outsole formed from recycled leather, the pointed-toe silhouette comes set atop a 4.33-inch stiletto heel for a wow-worthy finish.

You can shop the statement boots for $345 at GoodAmerican.com.

The Good American footwear collection debuted on Dec. 3 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

