Khloe Kardashian Shines in Edgy Metallic See-Through Minidress and Barely-There Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Khloe Kardashian looked sleek in silver at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The media personality wore a metallic crochet mini dress that featured an intermeshed pattern of square and circular shiny tabs. The festive frock featured thin straps. She also accessorized with a matching metallic silver handbag. For footwear, she sported a pair of strappy PVC sandals with a high heel.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Paris Jackson, and Kris Jenner at the the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on Dec 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Portia de Rossi, and Ellen DeGeneres at the People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on Dec 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

The 37-year-old posed for a photo sitting next to her mother, Kris Jenner as well as Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi. Jenner and de Rossi matched in deep red monochrome ensembles. Jenner styled the color co-ordinated look with a full velvet suit complete with a blazer which was clasped closed with a button at the center as well as a high neck shirt layered underneath. She accessorized with diamond-encrusted earrings.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Ross at the People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on Dec 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

de Rossi went for a simple red crewneck shirt which she matched with a pair of suit trousers. Degeneres also went for a color-coordinated look but contrasted her wife in all black. The talk show host wore a dark suit and a matching turtleneck underneath.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble also coordinated with the group in a similar velvet black suit which he wore with two thin silver chains.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

