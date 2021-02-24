Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Feet Look Oddly Long in Her Good American Pump Ad 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have really long feet.

On Wednesday, Kardashian cleared the air with fans on Twitter after hysteria broke out following the release of her latest Good American ad, which shows her posing in the brand’s Icon Pump. In the campaign image, Kardashian’s feet appear to be extremely stretched out, making it seem as though she has an abnormal shoe size.

Fret not, however, as Kardashian explained on social media that her lengthy limbs are just a result of a camera lens. “I mean… LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“And personally I think this camera lens is so f—— cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian further clarified in a different tweet, writing: “HA! I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to the camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day 💋 pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Kardashian also shut down claims that she had surgery to enhance her limbs, sharing a photo of an additional campaign image that shows her fingers looking enlarged.

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day,” Kardashian quipped.

The Good American Icon Pointed Toe Pump is currently available at Nordstrom for $169. The shoe comes in Black Satin, Red Suede and Nude Suede — the hue Kardashian models in the ad.

