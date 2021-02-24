×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Feet Look Oddly Long in Her Good American Pump Ad 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
khloe-k-snakeskin-dress-1
Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
View Gallery 9 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have really long feet.

On Wednesday, Kardashian cleared the air with fans on Twitter after hysteria broke out following the release of her latest Good American ad, which shows her posing in the brand’s Icon Pump. In the campaign image, Kardashian’s feet appear to be extremely stretched out, making it seem as though she has an abnormal shoe size.

Fret not, however, as Kardashian explained on social media that her lengthy limbs are just a result of a camera lens. “I mean… LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Related

Khloe Kardashian Wows in Towering New Boots & Athleisure for Good American

Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for This Unconventional Styling Trend in a Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Yeezy Slides

Khloe Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Biker Shorts & Sports Bra to Reflective Thigh-High Boots

“And personally I think this camera lens is so f—— cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian further clarified in a different tweet, writing: “HA! I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to the camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

Kardashian also shut down claims that she had surgery to enhance her limbs, sharing a photo of an additional campaign image that shows her fingers looking enlarged.

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day,” Kardashian quipped.

The Good American Icon Pointed Toe Pump is currently available at Nordstrom for $169. The shoe comes in Black Satin, Red Suede and Nude Suede — the hue Kardashian models in the ad.

good american, icon pump, nude suede
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Good American Icon Pointed Toe Pump, $169

Click through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments. 

Banner image showing mountain sport, lifestyle Sponsored By Footwear Unlimited

A New Partnership Between Footwear Unlimited and Spyder Creates Limitless Opportunity

Footwear Unlimited will produce Mountain Sport, Everyday Active and Lifestyle footwear collections for Spyder.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad