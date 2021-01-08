Khloe Kardashian Puts Her Fitness to the Test in Good American Leggings & Classic Sneakers

It may be January but Khloe Kardashian is already prepping her summer body.

The Good American founder posed in pieces from her own label yesterday as she hit the gym in comfort and style. Opting for an athleisure-chic twist on the monochrome trend, her look included the inclusive brand’s $49 Essential leggings in an Orion Blue shade topped with a coordinating $85 Boyfriend sweatshirt; both pieces are available at GoodAmerican.com. To prep for the workout, Khloe laced up a set of black athletic shoes that resemble designs from Nike.

“This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting ) I’ll be ready,” wrote the media personality in her caption.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Khloe has continued to promote pieces from her own label in the boldest way.

Before New Year’s Eve, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star modeled only jeans and boots from her inclusive label for her almost 126 million followers to see on Instagram last night. The denim bottoms resemble Good American’s Good Waist silhouette, a skinny jean with a subtle ripped knee and folded waist; you can shop the pair for $169 on the brand’s website.

As for footwear, Khloe tapped her label’s new line of shoes to top off the look in the Scandal bootie silhouette. Designed to be inclusive in sizing and design, the suede heels fall perfectly in line with 2020’s biggest boot trend thanks to their lace-up silhouette and work boot-inspired faux leather collar. The boots come set atop a 4.33-inch metallic stiletto heel and a retail price of $275 at GoodAmerican.com.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

