Khloe Kardashian Poses in Fendi Top & Capri Pants With Nikes to Celebrate Instagram Milestone

After hitting a milestone of followers on her Instagram page, Khloe Kardashian posted photos with her daughter, True to celebrate.

On June 25, the reality TV star hit 158 million followers and celebrated by posting the cutest photos with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. The six photos featured Kardashian in a Fendi top and pants while holding True. “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!!” she captioned this morning. “We love you!!! Love my bestie and I.”

The media personality opted for a matching set from Fendi with a long-sleeved top and capri-length bottoms. The set featured shades of brown in the luxury brand’s signature pattern. She also added oversized black sunglasses to the look.

For footwear, Kardashian went with white Nike Air sneakers. The kicks feature a transparent overlay and orange and cream touches. The social media star has been a fan of the athleisure trend for years and is passionate about working out and living a healthy lifestyle.

When she’s not in Nike, Kardashian frequently sports styles from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. Though more often than not, she can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star founded her inclusive Good American brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

To channel Kardashian’s casual sneaker look, we’ve compiled a few similar shoes.

