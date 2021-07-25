Khloé Kardashian Brings the Monochrome Trend to Sportswear With a Pink Sports Bra, Leggings & Coordinating Sneakers

Khloé Kardashian just gave the monochrome trend a sporty twist.

Over the weekend, Kardashian hit up the gym in a vibrant look. The “Revenge Body” star worked up a sweat in a pink ribbed sports bra, which she paired with matching pink leggings.

Even while burning calories Kardashian kept it cool by sporting a pair of squared sunglasses. As for footwear, Kardashian gave the ensemble a coordinated finish with a pair of fuchsia sneakers from Nike.

The active shoes featured different shades of the lively hue and were finalized with a white Nike check and a white outsole.

Monochrome dressing has become the “it” styling hack of 2021. Whether its dress-wear — or like in Kardashian’s case, workout gear, the aesthetic is having a major moment. The look, which has been around for years, gained major attention at this year’s presidential inauguration when Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks of the same hue to celebrate the major milestone.

In addition to Kardashian and America’s first family, stars, including Saweetie, Kate Beckinsale, Jordyn Woods, Jennifer Lopez and more have showcased different ways to master the trend. As for what makes monochrome dressing so popular, the styling hack makes outfits look coordinated and polished.

When it comes to Kardashian’s style, activewear is a must-have for the reality star. Even outside of the gym, Kardashian is known to rock leggings, sweatpants, joggers and more, which she sometimes pairs with heels, boots and trending sneakers. In addition to Nike, she’s a big fan of the footwear labels: Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Dior. Her activewear gear is usually from her own label Good American.

Add pink Nike sneakers to your footwear rotation with these picks below

