Kerry Washington’s Plaid Power Suit Gives a Nod to Black Female Designers at the 2021 Inauguration

Kerry Washington made an appearance during tonight’s “Celebrating America” primetime special. The actress, who famously played Olivia Pope (the best fixer in D.C.), took us back to her “Scandal” days during the celebration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She wore a blue and brown plaid power suit (à la Pope) paired with leopard pointed-toe booties. While the mixed prints were a statement all in itself, it was Washington’s sartorial choice in designer that mattered most. Her look was designed by Autumn Adeigbo.

The Black female business-owner founded her namesake label in 2016 and is known for her eco-friendly bright and color dresses and ensembles. Adeigo is a rising designer, who has caught the eye of fashion powerhouses such as Tommy Hilfiger and Tory Burch. (In 2019, she was named a Tory Burch fellow at the Tory Burch Foundation.) Other celebrity fans include Gabrielle Union and Busy Philipps.

Washington’s plaid look was also a subtle nod to U.S. manufacturing as it was made in New York by female-owned production facilities. She topped off her look with Aurate gold jewelry and red nails detailed with white and blue stars and the names “Biden” and “Harris.”

“Celebrating America” also included appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Demi Lovato.

Biden and Harris’ inauguration made history today. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office.

Earlier today, Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Captiol.