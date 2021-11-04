Keri Russell Looks Elegant in All-Black Outfit That Showed Off Her Pumps on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keri Russell proves you can never go wrong with a classic all-black outfit.

The “Felicity” actress has been making a lot of elegant style statements as of late, including yesterday on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The TV star had on an ultra-chic uniform that included a black fuzzy sweater and skirt featuring a slit that exposed white lining underneath. She accessorized with a pair of silver dangling earrings that added the perfect amount of elevation.

Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The look was complete with a pair of pointed-toe pumps that featured 4-inch heels.

Keri Russell appears on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Keri Russell appears on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

When it comes to Russell’s typical fashion style, she tends to gravitate towards sophisticated garments. When she’s not on TV or at an event, Russell opts for simple pieces that have duality and durability in mind like sleek jeans, slouchy T-shirts and tank tops and flowy dresses. But when Russell makes special appearances, she emblazons herself in brands like Saint Laurent and Kwaidan Editions. For shoes, Russell fancies powerful pumps, sharp sandals and fun boots.

Slip on a pair of classic black pumps and refine all of your outfits.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

