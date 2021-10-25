Keri Russell Wows in a Vibrant Autumnal Look With Sharp Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keri Russell made a fashionable appearance on “Good Morning America” on Monday to promote her new thriller film “Antlers,” which releases this Friday. The star of two award-winning series, “Felicity” and “The Americans,” made an autumnal statement for the occasion, sporting a vibrantly colored mock neck top and a matching skirt.

The eye-catching look is from the brand Kwaidan Editions, founded by London-based designers Léa Dickely and Hung La in 2016. The designers, a couple, named their brand after a 1965 Japanese horror film “Kwaidan,” which translates to “strange stories.”

Keri Russell steps out wearing a colorful ensemble courtesy of London-based brand Kwaidan Editions. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash News

A part of the label’s fall ’21 “The Psychic House 2” collection, the gold short-sleeve top is made of soft velvet and covered in a detailed floral print. Meanwhile, the wool blanket-inspired knee-length skirt, which is currently sold out on the brand’s site, comes in printed turmeric brushed wool with a satin floral trimming and features a patch that pays homage to Kwaidan Editions’ cinematic undercurrents. Together, the bold ensemble retails at over $1,500.

Keri Russell heads to her appearance on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Oct. 25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

The 45-year-old actress and mom, who shares a son with her former “The Americans” co-star Matthew Rhys, also added some dangly gold earrings, a simple black envelope-style clutch and a pair of coordinating black stilettos pumps featuring a classic pointed toe.

A closer view of her eccentric skirt from Kwaidan Editions. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

