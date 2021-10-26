Keri Russell Gives a Plunging Black Maxi Dress Sleek Contrast With White Bralette & Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keri Russell’s latest look is breezy and relaxed.

The “August Rush” actress was spotted while out and about in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Russell donned a chic, minimalist ensemble encompassing a flowy black maxi dress with a low neckline. Russell put on a white bralette under the dress, which added the perfect amount of color contrast. The lack of accessories also made the outfit stand out.

Keri Russell is seen out and about in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Keri Russell’s black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Russell opted for a pair of black heeled sandals that elevated the outfit and tied it all together.

When it comes to Russell’s typical fashion style, she tends to wear sophisticated looks that speak to her chic taste and aesthetic. When she’s not on TV or at an event, Russell tends to sport simple silhouettes that have duality and durability in mind like sleek jeans, slouchy T-shirts and tank tops and breezy dresses. But when Russell makes special appearances, she decks herself out in brands like Saint Laurent and Kwaidan Editions. For shoes, Russell fancies powerful pumps, sharp sandals and stylish boots.

