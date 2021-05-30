Kendall Jenner Is Sporty-Chic in All-White Tennis Outfit and Trendy Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner hit the tennis court in classic sportswear garb with a twist, thanks to her sporty Nike sneakers.

The model and 818 Tequila founder took a break from a week of press and photoshoots for an afternoon on the courts, which she shared in a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a pleated white skirt and sports bra set.

Not only is the crisp, retro look breezy for summer, but it’s also in sync with the matching sets that A-listers like Ciara, Katy Perry and Kendall’s superstar sister, Kylie Jenner, have been wearing everywhere this season.

As for footwear, Jenner’s white mesh sneakers include Nike’s iconic swoosh logo, chunky rubber soles and sporty laces — making them perfect for a day of the athletic sport. You can shop a similar pair of VaporMax FlyKnit 3’s for $200 on Nike.com.

Related Naomi Osaka Wins French Open First Round Match in Glittering, Tie-Dye Nike Sneakers The Best Birkenstock Sandals, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews Nike Reveals New Details About Split With Soccer Star Neymar Jr.

Nike’s VaporMax FlyKnit 3, similar to Jenner’s tennis sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

White sneakers are once again having a moment. Lace-up versions with chunky soles have been trending lately, due to their throwback aesthetic and fashion’s current love for vintage sportswear. In recent weeks, stars like Addison Rae, Lily Collins, and Emily Ratajkowski have all shown different ways to style the shoe.

Kendall Jenner wears Adidas sneakers on Aug. 13, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

Jenner seems to have a penchant for comfy sneakers. Past selections have included styles from Adidas, Yeezy and New Balance. Most recently, she donned an affordable pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star kicks.

In addition to wearing sneakers, Jenner can usually be spotted in a rotation of on-trend shoe silhouettes. The model frequents edgy and tomboyish ensembles elevated by pieces like Bottega Veneta clogs and chunky Prada combat boots.

The model’s off-duty shoe rotation also includes sandals, boots and pumps by designers like Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Jacquemus. What’s more, the Jenner sisters launched their own eponymous brand, Kendall + Kylie, which serves up trendy apparel, shoes and accessories that both women have been spotted wearing on multiple occasions.

Add some sporty spice to your shoe collection with these Kendall Jenner-inspired sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Reebok Work N Cushion 4.0 sneakers, $54 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Adidas Originals Multix W sneakers, $72 (were $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: ASICS Gel-Dedicate 6 sneakers, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Kendall Jenner’s style evolution over the years.