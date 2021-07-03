Kendal Jenner Goes Casual for Vacation in White Robe and Leather Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a bathrobe look chic! The model relaxed in extra casual style in France this weekend, proving that sometimes all you need for a luxe ensemble is a sharp pair of sandals.

After walking for Jacquemus’ “La Montagne” runway show, Jenner took to the south of France for some R&R this week. She posed for Instagram in a fluffy white robe, accessorized with a black tote bag and oversized sunglasses. The ensemble was ideal for an afternoon of lounging, tanning, or simply feeling zen at a sun-drenched seaside chateau.

On the footwear front, Jenner slid into a sleek pair of black leather slide sandals. The shoes featured gathered leather straps with bold square toes, one of the season’s most popular trends. The detail has recently been spotted in high-heeled sandals worn by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Slides have also become one of the most popular shoe choices as of late from their ability to easily slip on and off—and with summer reaching its’ peak, a minimalist pair is perfect to beat the heat.

The La Perla muse, who just wrapped the final season of her reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” is having a runaway year so far. Jenner recently launched her own tequila brand, 818, earlier this May. She’s recently starred in campaigns throughout the season for Burberry, Alo Yoga and Versace Eyewear, as well as maintained ambassador roles for Estée Lauder and Moon.

Jenner can usually be spotted in a rotation of trendy shoe silhouettes like Bottega Veneta’s clogs and Prada’s hit combat boots—so the square-toed slides make perfect sense within her shoe wardrobe. She also has a penchant for comfy and chunky sneakers by Adidas, Yeezy, and New Balance, as well as sleek sandals and pumps by labels like Christian Louboutin and Fendi. What’s more, Jenner previously launched an eponymous brand with her beauty mogul sister, Kendall + Kylie, which serves up trendy apparel, shoes and accessories that both women have been spotted wearing on multiple occasions.

