Kendall Jenner Keeps Cool in a Spaghetti Strap Top, Split-Hem Trousers & the Chunkiest Boots

Kendall Jenner is keeping her casual aesthetic during her business season at New York Fashion Week.

The model was spotted outside the Michael Kors show in a business chic attire. For the event, Kendall went for a pair of black trousers featuring slits on the hem, a sleeveless white top and a matching leather bag.

As for footwear, Kendall completed the look with an edgy pair of Stella McCartney chunky platform ankle boots. Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these bold boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 during New York Fashion Week in New York City CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Kendall’s own retro boots feature a thick 155mm heel balanced by a thick platform, square toe, a side zipper and high block heel for an elevated feel. Black boots and squared-toe styles have been all the rage during the summer. From square-shaped sandals to square-toe mules, designers are bringing back the ’70s aesthetic with ankle-length dresses and other silhouettes.

Kendall Jenner is spotted in a casual attire during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Earlier today, Kendall graced the runway for the Michael Kors spring ’22 runway show where she modeled a high-waisted pencil skirt, black bustier, and open-toe sandals. Lately, the model has been wearing lots of square-toe styles as seen in one of her outings in East Hampton, New York.

Aside from modeling in major runway shows, Kendall has joined FWRD as creative director. She will be leading the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands. Not only she will grow the e-commerce giant but she will also set future trends. Something that she is currently doing during fashion month.

