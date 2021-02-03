×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Does the Sweater Vest Trend in Perfectly Tailored Trousers & Super Sleek Boots With Kylie Jenner

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kendall-jenner-brown-boots-vest
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 10 Images

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner hit the town for a sister date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant last night, the duo showed off their own chic takes on the growing monochrome trend for the stylish outing. While Kylie went for a bright orange combination in a bold Entire Studios puffer jacket, Kendall opted for darker tones for her ensemble.

The brown look layered a slouchy mock neck top under a chunky V-dipped sweater vest and perfectly tailored trousers. Sweater vests were an unexpected silhouette that made their return to the fashion scene in 2020, pushed by trends on TikTok and social media by Gen-Z style stars.

Related

Miley Cyrus Goes 'For the Win' in a Cheerleading Crop Top, Matching Bottoms & Sleek Knee-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen Brings Back the Thong Sandal Trend in the Perfect Peek-a-Boo Dress for Spring

Katie Holmes Makes Baggy Jeans and Slouch Boots Work in the Snow With This Classic Coat

kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Watch on FN

kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA
kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s boots.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The color-themed appeal of the two media personalities’ outfits continued into their choice of footwear. The Kylie Cosmetics founder again decided on an orange twist for her boots whereas her supermodel sister tapped into another shade of brown with her shoes.

The sleek silhouette came coated in a patent leather finish, highlight an elongated toe with a blunt squared front. Set atop a flared heel, the boots along with her camel shoulder bag gave Kendall’s outfit one last finishing touch.

kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
Kendall Jenner leaves dinner with sister Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA
kendall jenner, brown pants, sweater vest, boots, kylie jenner, orange jacket, puffer, tights, boots, dinner, los angeles, skims face mask
A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s boots.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Kendall Jenner herself, you can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The 25-year-old‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kendall Jenner’s chicest style moments over the years.

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad