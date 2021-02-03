Kendall Jenner Does the Sweater Vest Trend in Perfectly Tailored Trousers & Super Sleek Boots With Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner hit the town for a sister date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant last night, the duo showed off their own chic takes on the growing monochrome trend for the stylish outing. While Kylie went for a bright orange combination in a bold Entire Studios puffer jacket, Kendall opted for darker tones for her ensemble.

The brown look layered a slouchy mock neck top under a chunky V-dipped sweater vest and perfectly tailored trousers. Sweater vests were an unexpected silhouette that made their return to the fashion scene in 2020, pushed by trends on TikTok and social media by Gen-Z style stars.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave dinner in Los Angeles, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The color-themed appeal of the two media personalities’ outfits continued into their choice of footwear. The Kylie Cosmetics founder again decided on an orange twist for her boots whereas her supermodel sister tapped into another shade of brown with her shoes.

The sleek silhouette came coated in a patent leather finish, highlight an elongated toe with a blunt squared front. Set atop a flared heel, the boots along with her camel shoulder bag gave Kendall’s outfit one last finishing touch.

As for Kendall Jenner herself, you can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The 25-year-old‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

