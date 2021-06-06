×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner’s Chunky Sweater Is Going to Push You to Step Your Knit Game Up This Fall

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
kendall-jenner-vest-1
Dua Lipa
Rihanna
Rihanna
Jessica Alba
View Gallery 11 Images

Kendall Jenner took a break from summer dressing to give us a fall bit with a really good knit.

Over the weekend, the supermodel took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in the coziest sweater. Captioning the post, “the sweater gets me,” Jenner is seen posing in a checkered blue and green knit that offers and oversized fit and scrunched sleeves.

While we’re just getting into summer, it’s never too early to start prepping for fall. Bulky knit silhouettes will have a major moment during the colder months as labels, including: Coach, Marni, 3.1 Phillip Lim and more showcased different iterations of the comfortable piece on their fall ’21 runways.

Related

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Real Life Mermaid in a Glittering Shell Bralette & Neon Maxi Skirt

Miley Cyrus' 'Boyfriend' Shirt, Layered Bustier & Sleek Combat Boots Perfect Edgy Styling

Beyoncé Goes Y2K-Chic in a Latex Tube Dress, Disco Ball Jacket & Sleek Pumps

As for why the style is so popular, chunky sweaters are versatile, easy to wear and ideal for any occasion. Knits can be paired with jeans, skirts, over dresses and more. The style is also flattering for every body type and can be even dressed for spring with shorts and sandals.

As for Jenner, the reality star opted to style her knit with a pair of straight-leg black pants, which she pulled together with a belt. On her feet, the star went for a pair of chocolate crocodile boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe that was finalized with a slight square detail. Her footwear completed the ensemble, giving it an overall classic and timeless feel. Franco Sarto offers a similar style at DSW.com for $95. Moral of the story is, you can never go wrong with chunky sweaters, simple pants and boots.

Step your sweater game up with these picks below.

bytimo, knit sweater, chunky sweaters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: byTiMo Golden Knit Colorblock Pullover Sweater, $142 (was $355)

for love lemons, cardigans, chunky sweaters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

To Buy: For Love & Lemons Lizzy Striped Crewneck Cardigan, $128

theory, knit sweater, chunky sweaters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Theory Cable-Knit Wool Sweater, $158 (was $395)

Click through the gallery to see how Kendall Jenner and more stars style trendy sweaters.

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad