Kendall Jenner’s Chunky Sweater Is Going to Push You to Step Your Knit Game Up This Fall

Kendall Jenner took a break from summer dressing to give us a fall bit with a really good knit.

Over the weekend, the supermodel took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in the coziest sweater. Captioning the post, “the sweater gets me,” Jenner is seen posing in a checkered blue and green knit that offers and oversized fit and scrunched sleeves.

While we’re just getting into summer, it’s never too early to start prepping for fall. Bulky knit silhouettes will have a major moment during the colder months as labels, including: Coach, Marni, 3.1 Phillip Lim and more showcased different iterations of the comfortable piece on their fall ’21 runways.

As for why the style is so popular, chunky sweaters are versatile, easy to wear and ideal for any occasion. Knits can be paired with jeans, skirts, over dresses and more. The style is also flattering for every body type and can be even dressed for spring with shorts and sandals.

As for Jenner, the reality star opted to style her knit with a pair of straight-leg black pants, which she pulled together with a belt. On her feet, the star went for a pair of chocolate crocodile boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe that was finalized with a slight square detail. Her footwear completed the ensemble, giving it an overall classic and timeless feel. Franco Sarto offers a similar style at DSW.com for $95. Moral of the story is, you can never go wrong with chunky sweaters, simple pants and boots.

Step your sweater game up with these picks below.

