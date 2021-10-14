×
Kendall Jenner Channels the ’90s in Vintage-Inspired Sweater & Boots

By Nicole Zane
Kendall Jenner’s latest model off-duty look doesn’t miss the mark.

The supermodel was spotted in New York City on Wednesday wearing a vintage-inspired polka dot sweater by Acne Studios, light-wash boot-cut jeans, and chic square-frame sunglasses that coincide with her usual late ’90s and early y2k style aesthetic. Jenner paired a brown oversized croc carryall with minimal black boots, which proves you no longer need to match your footwear and accessories this season.

acne studios, Kendall Jenner is seen in a polka dot cashmere sweater and jeans in New York City
Kendall Jenner wears a sweater from Acne Studios with jeans and Chelsea boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Her black leather Chelsea boots were the perfect autumn addition. Jenner is following the classic leather boot trend as the seasons cool down. Leather boots or booties keep any outfit chic and the low heel is extremely comfortable for living in a walkable city.

Kendall Jenner wears a sweater from Acne Studios with jeans and Chelsea boots.
Fall is upon us, and Kendall is giving us some major fashion inspiration as of late. Just this month, the 25-year old model starred in athleisure brand Alo’s first-ever “Holiday Jackets and Coats” campaign where she posed in a mix of sports bras, sweats, shorts and outerwear; the new pieces are available to shop now at AloYoga.com if you’re in the market for cozy winter duds.

In addition to new athletic wear, you can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner in the runway’s hottest footwear. The KUWTK personality’s closet includes chunky Prada combat boots, Bottega Veneta clogs, and sneakers by Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Shop similar low-heel Chelsea boots below.

Naturalizer Hailey Chelsea Boot
Naturalizer Hailey Chelsea Boot, $91.72 (was $145).

To buy: Naturalizer Hailey Chelsea Boot, $91.72 (was $145)

Vince Camuto Laken Chelsea Boot in black

To buy: Vince Camuto Laken Chelsea Boot, $99.99

