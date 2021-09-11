×
Kendall Jenner Is Flapper-Chic in a Saint Laurent Dress & Matching Sky-High Sandals

By Nicole Zane
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday evening, showcasing her latest party girl look.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star hit the town for New York Fashion Week, followed by her best friend Fai Khadra’s birthday at Manhattan’s Zero Bond club.

Jenner donned a black feather-trimmed mini dress from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection and Wolford sheer tights to the soiree. The silk LBD has a Roaring ’20s look to it, with modern flapper vibes. It’s currently available for $2,290 at MyTheresa. 

Kendall Jenner wears a little black dress for Khai Fadra birthday dinner at Zero Bond. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785877_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner wears a little black dress for Khai Fadra birthday in NYC
CREDIT: MEGA
Kendall, who is known for wearing simplistic all-black outfits, showed off her statuesque frame by elongating her legs even further by rocking a pair black open-toe slingback sandals with the glam ensemble. As for accessories, the supermodel wore glistening drop earrings by Anita Ko to the festivities with a mini shoulder bag of night-out essentials and a coordinating black face mask.

Kendall Jenner wears a little black dress for Khai Fadra birthday dinner at Zero Bond. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785877_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner arrives to Fai Khadra’s birthday in Manhattan
CREDIT: MEGA
Kendall Jenner knows how to keep it casual-chic too. The 25-year old model was spotted outside the Michael Kors show on Friday afternoon in her typical ’90s minimalistic attire. For the event, Jenner went for a pair of black trousers featuring slits on the hem, a sleeveless white top and a matching leather bag. As for footwear, Jenner completed the sleek look with an edgy pair of Stella McCartney chunky platform ankle boots. The combat boots and lug-sole trend has become the norm among celebrity shoe trends as of late, and the chunky style has been experiencing a revitalization as of late thanks to brands like Dr. Martens, Prada, and Bottega Veneta.

She was on the scene to grace Kors’ spring ’22 runway show where she strutted down the catwalk in a high-waisted pencil skirt, black bustier, and open-toe sandals.

If you’re more of a high heel type of girl, or just on the market for a black sandals, we’ve listed three versions below similar to Jenner’s.

Steve Madden Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Grade Sandals, $94.95

Good American Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American On Pointe Sandals, $169

Schutz Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Luriane Sandals, $118

