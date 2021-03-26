×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Recreates a Peak Y2K Outfit in a Leather Trench, Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Kendall Jenner is seen attending Justin Bieber’s album release party
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 23 Images

Kendall Jenner proved that this black leather pairing is the perfect styling trick to modernized the 2000s mini skirt trend.

On Thursday night, the model wore cropped white muscle tee with a micro mini-length skirt with a purple floral print; she also layered in a sleek black leather trench coat over the top for Justin Bieber’s album release party in Los Angeles. Jenner then accessorized the outfit with a $2,050 Prada Cleo handbag in the black colorway, a Skims face mask in the onyx colorway and a silver chain link choker necklace.

Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, album release party, leather trench coat, knee high boots
Kendall Jenner on March 25, 2021.
CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

For footwear, Jenner selected a pair of black knee-high boots to complete her evening ensemble. These timeless shoes appear to have a full smooth leather construction with a sharp pointed toe, a skinny mid-height heel and subtle silver buckle accents on the back of the heel and top of the shaft. The Schutz Magalli Knee High Lether boots offer a similar look and retail for $238 on saksfithavenue.com.

Kendall Jenner, knee high boots, justin bieber, album release party
Here’s a closer look at Kendall Jenner’s knee high boots.
CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

With this sighting, Jenner further confirms her affinity for this on-trend boot silhouette and proves why tall boots make for a surprisingly versatile spring transitional shoe. On March 21, the 25-year-old wore what appears to be the same footwear style teamed with a black and white blazer dress, sheer tights and a Chrome Hearts fur handbag while out in New York City.

kendall jenner, blazer, dress, tights, skirt, boots, knee-high boots, dinner, new york
Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner in New York, March 21.
CREDIT: MEGA

When she isn’t wearing knee-high selections, Jenner frequently gravitates towards chunky sole boots and loafers from brands such as Prada and Dr. Martens – also in all-black colorways. Throughout the past month, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was spotted in silhouettes including the  Prada Monolith Combat boots and Brushed Leather loafers.

Click through this gallery to see Kendall Jenner’s style evolution over the years.

Woman of color reviewing a tablet Sponsored By Unilever Prestige

Unilever Prestige and WWD Partner to Launch: Project Connect—Bridging the Digital Divide

The grant program presents opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs whose products and services will advance the retail industry.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad